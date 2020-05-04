Trisha Krishnan Birthday: From wearing Sabyasachi to Swapnil Shinde; 5 red carpet looks prove she is a diva

And today, as the 96 actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates her birthday, we have rounded up her top 5 best red carpet looks that are fierce, stylish and deserve all the attention.

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates her 37th birthday today, May 4 and fans have been showering her with best wishes on social media. The stunner is ruling the social media today, as fans make #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as the top trend of the day. Over the years, Trisha has earned a massive fan following across the country with her powerful onscreen presence. Trisha Krishnan rose to fame with her films such as Mounam Pesiyadhe, Saamy and Ghilli, and since then there has been no looking back. Besides being a versatile actor, Trisha is a downright diva.

If you happen to look at her social media accounts, Trisha is setting major fashion goals. From her casual to red carpet appearance, the stunner proves why she fully deserves to be tagged as a diva. And today, as the 96 actress Trisha Krishnan celebrates her birthday, we have rounded up her top 5 best red carpet looks that are fierce, stylish and deserve all the attention. Nobody better than her can slay when it comes to walking the red carpet with ease and confidence.

As she turns a year older today, let's take a look at her best 5 red carpet appearances:

Carrying an Indian look at the red carpet is not everyone's cup of tea but Trisha has proved it with her royal look in this black Sabyasachi saree. She completed her look with neat hair in a bun, minimal makeup and accessorised with a choker. We can't wait to steal this look for the upcoming wedding season.

She is sparkling like a star in this stunning slit cut red dress by Dolly J Studio. The stunner let her outfit do all the talking as she decided to go sans accessories. Hair in a bun with face-framing tendrils and loads of mascara rounded up look to best.

Trisha killed it with her fusion red carpet look in a drape saree by Aditi Gupta. Statement earrings from Neophilia and a twisted low bun rounded off her look perfectly. Her boat neck blouse and belt to the sari gave an elegant touch.

The South beauty picked this red splendour gown by Swapnil Shinde while receiving her best actress award in Sima Awards.

Trisha Krishnan attended the Filmfare Awards South 2019 in a red eye-grabbing jumpsuit by Nauman Piyarji. Smokey eyes and side-swept loose curls rounded up her look!

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's wishing the gorgeous Trisha, a very Happy Birthday!

