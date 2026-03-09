Trisha Krishnan calls out R Parthiban's 'crude words' after Vijay and she go viral for stepping out together

Trisha Krishnan recently appeared alongside Thalapathy Vijay at a reception and caught everyone's attention. She has responded to recent remarks circulating on social media including the comments passed by filmmaker and actor R Parthiban. The actress took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share a strongly worded note, addressing comments made about her. While she did not directly name anyone, Trisha criticized the “stupidity” behind the remarks and clarified how her name and image were used during a recent event.



Trisha slams R Parthiban on social media

In her post, Trisha detailed how her name and photo had been arranged through organizers at the last minute for the event. She wrote, "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant". The actress expressed her frustration over how the situation had been discussed publicly, especially after it sparked conversations online and drew attention to her appearance at the reception.

Calling out the remarks made about her, Trisha further criticized the tone of the comments. She added in her message, "A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at." Her statement quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans interpreting it as a response to a comment made by R Parthiban during an event.



R Parthiban's remarks on Trisha

Recently, Vijay and Trisha were seen attending a reception together shortly after news emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. During an award ceremony, Parthiban was shown Trisha’s picture while being asked to talk about actors he had worked with. Referring to her famous role as Kundavai from Ponniyin Selvan: I, he said, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out." Meanwhile, images of Vijay and Trisha arriving together at the reception, greeting the newlyweds on stage and later leaving around the same time have continued to circulate widely online.