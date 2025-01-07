Trisha Krishnan calls Tovino Thomas the ‘lucky star of Kerala’; shares excitement about working together in Identity

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan recently shared the screen together in the movie Identity, marking the actress' second venture in Malayalam cinema. During a successful meet with the cast and crew, Trisha became completely vocal about her co-star and expressed her delight in working with him.

Talking about him, Trisha said, "We all know about Tovino; he is known to be a lucky star in Kerala. All his films are good, and I love his film choices. He is careful in choosing roles and considering how they will be received. While doing all of this, he also looks at how the film stands out and thinks about how he can be different in the movie. I always wanted to work with him."

The Tovino Thomas-starrer Identity, directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is an action thriller centered around a gruesome crime. As the investigation intensifies, the police find themselves with an eyewitness who has a photographic memory.

With time running out, a police officer meets a part-time karate instructor who suffers from OCD. Along with his martial arts skills, the man is also adept at sketching, a talent he inherited from his deceased mother, who was a police sketch artist.

This leads the police to enlist his help, but things take a stark turn as the intense mystery deepens, with the truth set to be revealed. With Tovino and Trisha playing the lead roles, the movie also features actors like Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, Shammi Thilakan, and many more in key roles.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is next set to appear in L2: Empuraan, where he will once again play the role of Jatin Ramdas. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is slated for release on March 27, 2025.

