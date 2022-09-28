Trisha Krishnan clicked in casuals as she lands in Chennai ahead of Ponniyin Selvan: I release; PICS

The popular actress is playing the much-loved character Ilaiya Piratti Kundavai in the Mani Ratnam directorial, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name. Ahead of the historical drama release, the cast and crew members visited various series and actively promoted the film.

Trisha Krishnan was clicked at the Chennai airport as she wrapped up the promotions of her much anticipated Ponniyin Selvan I , which is gearing up for grand release on September 30. The actress looked super pretty in casual attire and flaunted a bright smile to the paparazzi as they clicked her. She is seen in basic jeans and a printed tee for the travel look.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Trisha Krishnan opened up about the viral pic and her bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and said, "we kinda hit off. Although on day one, we just had probably two shots and then there is so much hype about the face-off scene and the whole unit was gearing up for that. But by then what had happened was we already hit off and chatted a lot so for that particular scene, Mani sir saw both of us like yapping away and he was like listen, guys, this is a really complicated scene shooting over for two days. So we appreciate it if you guys don't spend time with each other."

The first part of the film is slated to release on September 30, this year. The second installment is expected to hit the theatres in Summer 2023. The magnum opus features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, which is produced by Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.