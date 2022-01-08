Trisha Krishnan confirms she tested positive for Coronavirus a ‘little before New Year’

South star Trisha Krishnan shared a massive health update on the social media. The actress took to Twitter and confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 some time before New Year. However, she further added that although she suffered from all the symptoms, she is now recovering from the virus. Trisha also penned a detailed note on the micro blogging site regarding the same.

In a Twitter post, she wrote, “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it ! Even tho it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers.”

In the last couple of weeks, many members of the entertainment industry have tested positive for this deadly virus. These include Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Babu, Priyadarshan, Lakshmi Manchu, Arun Vijay, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra, Dhrashti Dhami to name a few.