Trisha Krishnan DELETED her cryptic message on social media about former beau Rana Daggubati?

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati shared the happy news of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on his social media a few days back. The actor shared a picture of himself along with his lady love. Miheeka. The latest news that is making headlines is Rana Daggubati's former flame, Trisha Krishnan deleted a post she made on her social media account. Recently, the sultry siren shared a cryptic post on her social media account. But, Trisha Krishnan reportedly deleted the tweet later on. The tweet by the Raangi actress reportedly stated that People who keep the exes as close friends are more likely to be Narcissistic Psychopaths."

The fans of the south actress took notice of how Trisha Krishnan tweeted the message and later deleted it. When the Aranya actor shared the news of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, many celebrities and friends from the industry wished the couple. Many fans also congratulated Rana and Miheeka. But, all eyes were on Trisha Krishnan, to see if she wishes the couple. But, much to many people's surprise, the 96 actress shared and later deleted the cryptic message.

Now, fans and followers of the southern beauty are wondering as to why did she tweet such and message and more so what happened later on, due to which Trisha Krishnan ended up deleting the message from her social media account. News update also states that Rana and Miheeka are expected to tie the knot in the month of December.

