Trisha Krishnan deletes posts from social media handle & fans are curious to know the reason

Trisha Krishnan only has seven posts on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the actress are curious to know what exactly happened that led to the deletion of posts.
The latest news reports about the actress Trisha Krishnan states that she deleted a major chunk of her posts from her Instagram account. The actress only has seven posts on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the stunning actress are curious to know what exactly happened that led to the deletion of posts from the diva's Instagram account. On the work front, the actress featured in a short film by director Gautham Menon.

The sultry siren essays the role of Jessie in the short film. Gautham Menon film also feature actor Simbu. Earlier it was reported that the short drama is a reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. The film with Trisha Krishnan playing Jessie's character is titled, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The lead actress is seen having a conversation with Simbu on phone. The actress previously had stated that he will be staying away from social media for some time. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans are very curious as to why she deleted a major chunk of her posts from Instagram.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan was approached for Chiranjeevi's film Acharya. But, later on, the actress dropped the project. The fans and followers of Trisha Krishnan are eagerly looking forward to see her on the big screen.

Credits :tollywood.net

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

She has no films on hand .poor thing .

