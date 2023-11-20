Trisha Krishnan expresses gratitude as NCW takes action against Mansoor Ali Khan over inappropriate remarks

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Mansoor Ali Khan made highly inappropriate remarks about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan which have surfaced on social media. As the video has spread like wildfire, sparking outrage, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is now taking action against the same.

In the video, Mansoor Khan was seen making derogatory remarks about Trisha. He also made insensitive comments about his experience filming rape scenes in the past. The Leo actress boldly condemned Khan's remarks, calling them "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste." She also vowed never to work with him again.

The NCW has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and has directed the Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu to invoke IPC Section 509 B (sexual harassment by electronic mode) and other relevant laws against Khan.

The commission has now issued a statement expressing its deep concern about Khan's remarks. "The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned," the NCW stated.

Check out the statement issued by NCW about Mansoor Ali Khan below

Trisha Krishnan's response to Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks

In a statement on social media, Krishnan said that she was "deeply disturbed and disgusted" by Khan's remarks. She called them "a reflection of the deep-rooted misogyny and disrespect that women face in society." Krishnan also said that Khan's comments had caused her "immense pain and humiliation." She said that she felt "violated and objectified" by his remarks.

The actress concluded her statement by saying that she would never work with Khan again. "I will never share screen space with someone as pathetic as him," she said. Trisha added, "People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Check out the tweet made by Trisha Krishnan about Mansoor Ali Khan below

Trisha Krishnan's statement has been met with widespread support from fans, colleagues, and industry professionals. Many have taken to social media to condemn Khan's remarks and to express their solidarity with Krishnan.

Check out the tweets made by celebrities in support of Trisha Krishnan below

Mansoor Ali Khan's apology

For the unversed, in a statement released after the controversy erupted, Khan attempted to apologize for his remarks. However, his apology was widely criticized as being insincere and insufficient. Khan claimed that his comments had been misinterpreted and that he had never meant to disrespect Krishnan. He said that his remarks were intended to be "humor" and that he was simply "hyping up" his upcoming film.

Check out the video of Mansoor Ali Khan's apology below

However, many people found Khan's explanation to be unconvincing. They pointed out that his remarks were clearly sexual in nature and that there was no way to misinterpret them as being harmless.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

