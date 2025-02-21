Trisha Krishnan exudes boss lady vibes as she reunites with her Thug Life co-star Kamal Haasan; check PICS

Trisha Krishnan seems to be the busiest actress of South cinema at the moment, courtesy of her impressive lineup of films. The diva has a number of projects queued ahead, where she will be working opposite some of the biggest stars of the industry. She recently shared a happy moment with none other than Kamal Haasan.

For the unversed, Trisha is a part of KH’s next movie Thug Life. She recently dropped a bunch of pictures on her IG story, as she took part in an event where she shared the stage with Kamal Haasan himself.

Check it out here:

While Trisha looked as gorgeous as ever clad in a mauve pantsuit, Kamal Haasan too flaunted his charismatic look in a formal three-piece suit.

Atop the photo, the Vidaamuyarchi starlet wrote, “Mornings like these”.

In other news, Trisha Krishnan recently adopted a pet dog after the demise of her first furry friend Zorro. Sharing a picture of the new member of her family, the diva expressed how the arrival of the dog in her life has made her feel ‘being rescued from a phase where she desperately needed to move forward in life’.

Meanwhile, the actress delivered a fantastic performance lately with her stint in the Ajith Kumar starrer film Vidaamuyarchi. While she has had worked with the Tamil superstar before, audiences were floored by the maturity and nuances of her performance.

Other than that, Trisha Krishnan has Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer movie Vishwambhara lined up next. She would also be working with Ajith Kumar once again in the next movie Good Bad Ugly.

Trisha also has Suriya45 with Suriya in the lead as well as another impending movie co-starring Mohanlal in the pipeline.