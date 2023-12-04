Trisha Krishnan faces backlash for calling Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'cult' film; DELETES POST

The Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released on December 1st. The film has been a blockbuster hit despite the allegations that the film is highly misogynistic, promotes violence and toxic masculinity.

Since the release of the film, several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more have taken to social media to praise the raw nature in which Vanga has portrayed his characters. The latest to jump onto the bandwagon was actress Trisha Krishnan, who called the Ranbir Kapoor starrer a ‘cult’ film.

Trisha Krishnan slammed for her remarks on Animal

Trisha Krishnan’s remarks on Animal, however, did not sit well with the audience, especially in light of her recent debacle with Mansoor Ali Khan. Owing to the severe backlash that she received, the actress quickly deleted her post. But, fans had already taken a screenshot of her post, which quickly went viral on social media.

Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the actress’ hypocrisy, and even mentioned that she was a misogynist. Some fans even called the Mansoor Ali Khan incident a PR stunt. One even said:

“Trisha promotes Animal movie; Her outrage weeks ago and this. Sigh!; It is only right that the film world can never be a model or inspiration for any generation. It can only be a business. Nothing more. Nothing less.”

Check out the posts below:

What happened between Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan were both a part of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent media interaction for his next film, Khan was asked about his experience on working in Leo.

The actor started to talk about how he was saddened by the fact that there were no bedroom scenes with Trisha. He made some sexist and misogynistic statements against the actress, and how he hoped to have a scene where he was sexually harassing her, like how he used to have in films back in the 1990s.

The statement quickly caught fire when Trisha boldly reacted to the statements, saying she wouldn’t even share screen space with an actor like him. Other members from the industry, including Chiranjeevi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthik Subbaraj, and many more came in support of the actress. Furthermore, a suit was filed against the actress post which Mansoor Ali Khan sarcastically apologized to her as well. The actress put out a cryptic tweet herself, where she seemed to accept Khan’s apology.

