Trisha Krishnan faces backlash for calling Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'cult' film; DELETES POST
Trisha Krishnan has been on the receiving end of social media backlash for praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal.
The Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released on December 1st. The film has been a blockbuster hit despite the allegations that the film is highly misogynistic, promotes violence and toxic masculinity.
Since the release of the film, several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more have taken to social media to praise the raw nature in which Vanga has portrayed his characters. The latest to jump onto the bandwagon was actress Trisha Krishnan, who called the Ranbir Kapoor starrer a ‘cult’ film.
Trisha Krishnan slammed for her remarks on Animal
Trisha Krishnan’s remarks on Animal, however, did not sit well with the audience, especially in light of her recent debacle with Mansoor Ali Khan. Owing to the severe backlash that she received, the actress quickly deleted her post. But, fans had already taken a screenshot of her post, which quickly went viral on social media.
Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the actress’ hypocrisy, and even mentioned that she was a misogynist. Some fans even called the Mansoor Ali Khan incident a PR stunt. One even said:
“Trisha promotes Animal movie; Her outrage weeks ago and this. Sigh!; It is only right that the film world can never be a model or inspiration for any generation. It can only be a business. Nothing more. Nothing less.”
Check out the posts below:
What happened between Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan
Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan were both a part of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent media interaction for his next film, Khan was asked about his experience on working in Leo.
The actor started to talk about how he was saddened by the fact that there were no bedroom scenes with Trisha. He made some sexist and misogynistic statements against the actress, and how he hoped to have a scene where he was sexually harassing her, like how he used to have in films back in the 1990s.
The statement quickly caught fire when Trisha boldly reacted to the statements, saying she wouldn’t even share screen space with an actor like him. Other members from the industry, including Chiranjeevi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthik Subbaraj, and many more came in support of the actress. Furthermore, a suit was filed against the actress post which Mansoor Ali Khan sarcastically apologized to her as well. The actress put out a cryptic tweet herself, where she seemed to accept Khan’s apology.
ALSO READ: Did Trisha Krishnan just react to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology tweet? Find out
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles