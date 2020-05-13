Trisha Krishnan to feature alongside Chiranjeevi in KS Ravindra's remake Vedalam? Find Out

Trisha Krishnan will reportedly star alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. News reports state that this film will be helmed by Venky Mama director KS Ravindra aka Bobby.

The south siren Trisha Krishnan will reportedly star alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming remake of Vedalam. The remake film is expected to be helmed by Venky Mama director KS Ravindra aka Bobby. The latest news reports suggest that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor has agreed to play the lead in the Vedalam remake. The south superstar will also reportedly essay the lead role in Malayalam film Lucifer's remake. The original film had Mohanlal essaying the lead character. The fans and followers of the south megastar Chiranjeevi are very excited to see Chiranjeevi essay the role which was originally played by the Ittymaani: Made in China actor.

Now, there is a strong buzz that the sultry diva Trisha Krishnan will be sharing screen space with the Khaidi No. 150 star Chiranjeevi. The actress was roped in to play a key role in Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film called Acharya. But, later on, the southern actress left the film citing creative differences with the makers of Acharya. The film is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva and will reportedly have a social message as the film's central theme. Trisha Krishnan and Chiranjeevi had previously shared screen space in the film titled Stalin.

Recently, Chiranjeevi had reportedly said that he wasn't aware of any issues that Trisha had with the film Acharya's team. Later on, news reports stated the makers of Acharya had the opinion that Trisha left as she wanted to sign Mani Ratnam's film. News reports also surfaced which claimed that Trisha had an issue with a crew member of Acharya.

