Trisha Krishnan to get married to Nayanthara’s ex boyfriend and actor Simbu? Report

South beauty Trisha Krishnan recently hit headlines over the rumours of her planning to get married soon. Reports are doing rounds that Trisha is planning to get married to Nayanthara’s ex-boyfriend and actor Simbu. Well, the heartbreaking tale of Karthik (Simbu) and Jessie (Trisha), from GVM’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa had already created magic among the audience. Trisha and Simbu became one of the most adorable on-screen pairs and have worked together in quite a films. Well, their close friendship and bonding have caught everyone’s attention and it has only fueled rumours about them planning to marry each other. However, neither Simbu nor Trisha has yet reacted to it.

The speculations about Trisha’s wedding started soon after Rana Daggubati made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj. Trisha and Rana dated for a few years and after their break up, the actress got engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Varun Manian in early 2015. A few weeks after their engagement, the couple parted ways. Reportedly, it was Trisha Krishnan who decided to split with her partner as Varun wanted her to give up career post marriage. Both Trisha and Simbu had a controversial past.

Silambarasan aka Simbu's love life has always been the talk of the town. He was earlier in a relationship with actresses Hansika Motwani and Nayanthara. Recently, rumours were doing rounds that Simbu will get married to a London based girl post lockdown.

However, his parents rubbished the news stating that they are looking for a suitable bride for their son but he is not dating anyone yet.

In a press statement, his parents said, "We are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope. We will announce the news to the world once we find the perfect girl for him. Till then, kindly do not believe in baseless rumours about our son's wedding."

Meanwhile, Simbu's short film, ‘Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn’ with Trisha Krishnan released in June on YouTube and it received good response.

