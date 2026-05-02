Trisha Krishnan hints at not being invited to Karuppu audio launch: ‘Guess my invite got lost in the mail’

Trisha Krishnan has spoken out after her absence from the audio launch of her upcoming film, Karuppu, which was noted and questioned by fans. Ahead of the film’s release on May 14, the makers shared a clip introducing the 42-year-old’s character Preethi. While chatting with fans about the revelation of her role, she sharply responded to claims of missing the film’s audio launch out of her own free will and hinted at not being sent an invitation.

Trisha Krishnan shares thoughts on missing Karuppu audio launch

As the actress responded to fans’ reactions about her role revelation in Karuppu, some hidden messages were uncovered. With a fan’s post on X reading, “Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it (sobbing emoji) Can we talk abt how freaking young she looks?? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu?" Trisha Krishnan replied to the question with, “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now atleast."

Her response was not met with kindness from netizens as one shot back, “audio launch ku varatha unaku intha nakkal laam thevaya? (Is this sarcastic tone necessary for someone who didn’t even attend the audio launch?)." The actress did not hold back and shared a reply hinting at not being invited, “Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)."

A discourse has begun online about the Suriya starrer’s co-lead being an obvious invitee to the event, as many others speak about the need for an invitation regardless.

Meanwhile, the RJ Balaji directorial follows a lawyer named Saravanan who gets possessed by the deity Karuppasamy while fighting against the injustice faced by marginalized communities. Apart from Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu, and will be available in theaters from May 14, 2026.

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