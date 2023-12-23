Trisha Krishnan is ‘Mighty Kicked’ about working with Tovino Thomas in Identity; shares BTS VIDEO
Trisha Krishnan took to social media to share her excitement of working with Tovino Thomas in their upcoming film Identity. She also shared behind the scenes video of the filming.
Trisha Krishnan is undeniably one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry today. It was announced earlier this year that the actress has been roped in as the female lead in Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film, titled Identity. The film would mark Trisha’s second venture in Malayalam cinema after her debut in 2018, with the film Hey Jude, which featured Nivin Pauly in the lead.
Identity is helmed by the director duo Anas Khan and Akhil Paul with whom Tovino Thomas has already worked in the 2020 film Forensic. In the latest update, Trisha Krishnan has taken to social media to share her excitement to be a part of the upcoming movie. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, with the caption:
“Mighty kicked about this one”
Check out her post below:
Tovino Thomas shared the same video on his social media as well, and formally welcomed Trisha into Identity. The actor wrote on his X (formerly Twitter):
“Delighted to welcome the ever charming #Trisha into the gripping world of #IDENTITY; An #Akhilpaul #Anaskhan movie!; Finishing up a gritty action set piece right now… and eagerly waiting to get into the sets for more intense shoots!; Keep those fingers crossed guys…”
More about Identity
Identity is said to be a thrilling movie directed by the talented duo Anas Khan and Akhil Paul. While there isn't much information available about the film at the moment, it is anticipated to center around an interesting crime and investigation storyline. This assumption is based on the title reveal and the intriguing posters featuring the cast.
The film also features Vinay Rai, and Mandira Bedi apart from the two lead actors, and is rumored to have an ensemble cast including Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and more. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.
Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan on the work front
Tovino Thomas has a busy schedule ahead of him. The actor was last seen in Dr. Biju’s Adrishya Jalakangal, which focussed on the woes of war. The film featured Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan alongside the actor and garnered highly positive responses from fans and critics alike.
The actor is also set to be a part of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film L2- Empuraan which would feature Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, which was the Bro Daddy actor’s directorial debut.
As for Trisha Krishnan, she was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film Leo, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film which was released on October 19th garnered positive responses, especially for the chemistry that the two lead actors had on screen.
The actress will next be seen in Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, She has also filmed for the Malayalam film Ram, helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The film features Mohanlal in the lead role as well and is expected to come out in the summer of 2024.
