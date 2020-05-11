Trisha Krishnan as 'Jessie' is winning hearts in the teaser of Gautham Menon's short film; Take a look

The director and actress came together for a short film which reportedly is a reboot of the southern drama, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

The well-known south film director Gautham Vasudev Menon shared the teaser of his short film and it brings back the south siren Trisha Krishnan as the beloved character of Jessie. The director and actress came together for a short film which reportedly is a reboot of the southern drama, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. The director Gautham Vasudev Menon shared the teaser on his Twitter handle, and the fans and film audiences got very excited to see Trisha as Jessie. In the teaser, the sultry diva can be seen in her Jessie avatar talking on the phone.

As per the latest news reports, the teaser shared by Gautham is called Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The role of Karthik who wants to be a film director is essayed by south actor Simbu. The fans and followers of Simbu were also delighted to see the reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya in the form of a short film. On the work front, the southern beauty Trisha Krishnan will be seen in some interesting projects. The gorgeous diva made headlines when she left the Chiranjeevi starrer called Acharya. This film is helmed by Koratala Siva. The makers of Acharya cited reasons of creative differences between the actress and the team.

Watch the teaser here:

However, later news reports surfaced which stated that the actress had an issue with one of the crew members. The news reports also suggest that the lead star of Acharya, megastar Chiranjeevi said that he was not aware of any problems between Trisha and the makers of the south film. The makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer also reportedly stated that Trisha left to sign Mani Ratman's upcoming film.

