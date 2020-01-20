Trisha Krishnan joins sets of Mohanlal starrer Ram; Read details

South star Trisha Krishnan has joined the sets of Mollywood movie Ram, in which she will be sharing screen space with megastar Mohanlal.

According to a media report, south star Trisha Krishnan has joined the sets of Mohanlal starrer Ram, in which she will be seen romancing Mohanlal on-screen. She will play the role of Dr. Vinitha who is Mohanlal's wife. Mohanlal, who is also playing a doctor in the film, will be seen in titular character. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has suggested Prachi Tehlan to play a key role in the film. It should be noted that Trisha was also recommended for her role in the film by the megastar. Prachi made her Mollywood debut with Mammootty starrer period drama 'Mamangam'. Recently, pictures of Prachi with director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal went viral on social media. Prachi also confirmed that she was approached by the makers to play a role in Ram. However, there has been no confirmation from the actor yet.

Living the dream#PonniyinSelvan https://t.co/uEiEmlZ6Vl — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 2, 2020

Trisha, on the other hand, has also been roped in to play the Chola queen Kunthavai Nachiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the Tamil novel of the same name, which was written by late author Kalki. The film has an ensemble of star cast including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram. While Aishwarya Rai will be seen playing the role of Nandini, Jayam Ravi will be seen as Raja Raja Chola 1. Karthi will be seen as Vandiya Devan, while Vikram will be seen as Aditya Karikalan.

Credits :Galatta Media

