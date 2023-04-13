Trisha Krishnan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, and other Tamil celebs enjoy Dhoni's CSK match in Chennai

The latest IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a visual treat for fans. With Dhoni on the ground as captain in his 200th match, the stadium was filled with celebs like Trisha Krishnan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Satish, Megha Akash, Bindu Madhavi, Jayaram and a few others. The Tamil wore the yellow jersey and cheered for CSK and Dhoni.

The match took place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, on April 12. The match was indeed special as after four years, matches are being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it was Dhoni's 200th match as a captain.

Actor Sathish took to Twitter to share a photo with Trisha from the stadium. He wrote, "Kundhavaiyudan...Kundha vaiththu... #IPL @trishtrashers @ChennaiIPL." The pic shows the actress in yellow jersey and all smiles.

Trisha Krishnan also shared a pic on her Instagram story from the CSK match. She posed along with her girl gang including Love Today producer Archana Kalpathi. Meanwhile, the actress is all set to come back as Kundavai in the sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Mani Ratnam's directorial is all set to release worldwide on April 28.

BB OTT Telugu winner and actress Bindu Madhavi also shared a pic from the stadium as she cheered for Thala Dhoni and the CSK team in action. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was spotted along with Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin. Aishwarya Rajesh also attended the match and used the occasion to promote her upcoming film, Soppana Sundari. Aishwarya with her co-star Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The actress and the team were wore yellow t-shirts with the imprint of the film’s title.



Jayaram was spotted supporting Rajasthan Royals in Chennai. He was seated along with Malayalam actor Biju Menon in the staduim.



