Trisha Krishnan makes a stunning comeback to Telugu cinema; set to appear opposite Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna

Trisha Krishnan has been in a creative roll for some time now. After her recent reunion with her co-star Thalapathy Vijay in Leo, the actress has been roped in to play the leading roles in both Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

Now it seems that her leading position is surely going into Telugu cinema as well, with the actress set to return back to Telugu cinema after many years. This time she is set to feature opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni for their respective films.

Trisha Krishnan set to feature in top Telugu movies

According to media reports, Vishwambara the film featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead is directed by Bimbisara director Mallidi Vassishta and is set to be a fantasy thriller film, which has reportedly roped in Trisha Krishnan as the leading pair for Chiranjeevi.

Additionally, Trisha Krishnan is also reportedly approached to play the leading role in Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer film Love Action Romance, which will be produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green with a Tamil director to helm the project.

Though Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently gearing up for the release of his film Naa Saami Ranga for Sankranti release next year and is also playing a crucial role in the Sekhar Kammula film with Dhanush in the leading role, much more details about Love Action Romance is still yet to come. As per sources, the film is said to be a pan-Indian attempt by Nagarjuna who was last seen in an acting role back in 2022 with the films Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and The Ghost.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen playing the lead role in Telugu in the film Nayaki back in 2016, directed by Goverdhan Reddy with herself leading the project. The film which was a comedy horror went on to receive negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

Prior to this, Trisha played the leading role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Lion which released in 2015. The film which was an action-comedy directed by debutant Satyadev was loosely based on the Hollywood movie Unknown starring Liam Neeson. The film also had Radhika Apte in an important role.

