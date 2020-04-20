Trisha Krishnan misses facing the camera; finds an innovative way of revealing it to her fans

The south siren Trisha Krishnan recently made headlines when news reports surfaced that the reason for her walking out of the Chiranjeevi starrer was a crew member and not any creative differences with the makers.

Trisha Krishan recently joined Tik Tok, and it turned out to be a treat for her fans. Now, the Raangi actress took to her Tik Tok account to share how much she missed facing the camera. The actress danced her way to Kesha's smashing number Cannibal. The fans were delighted to see Trisha's video and also realised how much the diva misses shooting for her films. The south siren Trisha Krishnan recently made headlines when news reports surfaced that the reason for her walking out of the Chiranjeevi starrer was a crew member and not any creative differences with the makers.

The sultry diva, Trisha was reportedly not happy with a particular crew member who is closely associated with the making of the film. Previously, news reports suggested that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star Chiranjeevi had no idea about these so-called creative differences between Trisha and the makers of Acharya. Later on, the team of Acharya reportedly said that Trisha left the Chiranjeevi starrer to work with Mani Ratnam. Now, the south actress Trisha Krishnan is making sure to do some creative things to beat boredom amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Currently, the world is battling the outbreak of COVID-19. The work on all films, digital series, and TV shows have come to a complete halt. There is no word yet as when the filming or production work will begin again. So far, the southern beauty Trisha Krishnan is making most of her time amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

