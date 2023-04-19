Trisha Krishnan opens up about losing Twitter verification; Jayam Ravi gives a hilarious reply

The Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 star-studded team is currently busy promoting the film ahead of the grand release. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make their film reach every corner of the nation. Recently, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, changed their names for promotional strategy and caught the news.

Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi changed their names to the Ponniyin Selvan characters Kundavai and Arunmozhi Varman respectively and ended up losing their verification mark on Twitter. Later, to get back the blue tick, the actress changed her name but has not received verification yet. To note, the actors changed their names during the release of the first installment, too.

At a press conference held in Delhi, Trisha said, “We were all supposed to change our names. Ravi and I, like over-enthusiastic people, did it first and lost the blue tick. We don’t know the reason behind it but the team is working on reviving it back.”

On a hilarious note, Jayam Ravi said, “Hum abhi hamare character verification mein hain. Baad mein name verification pe aenge.”

Trisha further added, “They are refusing to let us purchase it because we changed our names. We tried doing that as well this morning. It says suspicious activity because we changed our names.”



The sequel will see actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj and others reprise their roles respectively. Composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and cinematographer Ravi Varman are part of the technical crew. PS 2 is all set to release on April 28, in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.