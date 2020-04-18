Trisha Krishnan opted out of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya due to THIS reason? Find Out

Now, news reports suggest that it wasn't creative differences but a unit member from the crew of Acharya who was the reason for Trisha Krishnan walking out of the film.

The Raangi actress Trisha Krishnan was roped in to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film Acharya. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva. Later on, news came to light that Trisha Krishnan walked out of the Chiranjeevi starrer owing to creative differences. Recently, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor revealed that he was not aware of the creative differences between Trisha and the makers of the film. The latest news reports state that the makers of the south drama Acharya cited a different reason for Trisha leaving the film.

News reports came in that Trisha signed a film by Mani Ratnam and hence she chose to drop Acharya. Now, news reports suggest that it wasn't creative differences but a unit member from the crew of Acharya was the reason for Trisha Krishnan walking out of the film. The news reports also mention that this crew member was the reason for a lot of trouble in Trisha's life and hence she had to leave the project. The filming work on Acharya has been stopped due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The film with Chiranjeevi in the lead remains to be one of the much-awaited films from the south film industry.

The south megastar's earlier film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a mega-hit at the box office and now the fans have a lot of expectations from Acharya. The makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer have reportedly roped in Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal to play the female lead.

