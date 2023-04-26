Trisha Krishnan opts an elegant rust colored jacket set for Ponniyin Selvan 2 but poor fit kills the look

Knowing Trisha Krishnan's love for traditional outfits that are elegant and effortless, her latest look in an embroidered jacket and flared pants comes as no surprise. For another promotional event of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, Trisha donned a lightweight, easy-breezy ensemble that can be a great alternative to heavy lehengas at weddings.

Trisha wore a printed rust ensemble with light embroidery jacket in an overlap style by the designer label Ease. She teamed it with flared pants. While the outfit worth Rs 22,400 has a few statement-making elements, the length of the jacket and the fit looked a bit off. With this outfit, Trisha opted for tousled curls in open hair.

Trisha wore a rust print embroidered jacket set

Trisha accessorises her jacket set with a pair of statement earrings

Beauty-wise, the stunner completed the look with metallic lids, neutral lip colour and lots of mascara. She wore nothing except a pair of eye-catching earrings with her outfit that can be worn for an intimate family gathering during the festive season.

Trisha's modern take on the outfit is for every girl who likes to go minimal and not heavy with lehengas.

Trisha in a red ruffle saree

For another promotional event in Delhi, Trisha who plays the role of Kundavai in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, donned a crimson red diamond ruffle saree teamed with an embroidered blouse and a belt. She exuded royal vibes in a red ruffle saree as she accentuated her look with a statement diamond choker and matching earrings.



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Trisha's Kundavai look in PSI ‘was almost like an impossible task done’, Eka Lakhani reveals