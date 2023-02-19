Trisha Krishnan performs Shiva Ratri special pooja as she shoots for Leo in Kashmir; Shares VIDEO

Trisha Krishnan , the popular star of the South film industry is totally busy in her acting career with some highly promising projects in her kitty. As you may know, Trisha is reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of over 14 years for the highly anticipated upcoming film, Leo . The project, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj started rolling in Kashmir, a couple of weeks back. Trisha has been treating her Instagram followers with pictures and videos from the sets of Leo, frequently.

On the auspicious occasion of Shiva Ratri, Trisha Krishnan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a special video of her celebrations, on the sets of Leo. In the video, the celebrated actress is seen performing Shiva Ratri pooja and Abhishekam in a Shivling, at a small temple which is situated nearby the location of her much-awaited film. In the video which is now winning the internet, Trisha is seen in a white and grey striped, oversized sweatshirt and blue denim trousers, as she performed multiple abhisheka's and pooja on a Shivling.

Trisha Krishnan in Leo

The makers officially welcomed Trisha Krishnan on board for Leo just before the official title launch of the film, with a special video and poster released on social media. If the reports are to be believed, the actress is playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay's character's wife in the film, which marks her first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, it was rumoured that Trisha walked out of the project citing health issues. But her mother Uma Krishnan immediately put the rumours to rest with a statement.

About Leo

The project, which marks both Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 67th outings in Tamil cinema, is touted to be an out-and-out gangster thriller. The title announcement teaser hints that Leo belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and will have connections with director Lokesh's earlier outings Kaithi and Vikram. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others essay the supporting roles in the film, which is slated to hit the theatres in October, this year.