Trisha Krishnan posts birthday celebration PHOTOS with family; Calls it the ‘Best birthday ever’

Taking to her Instagram space, south queen Trisha Krishnan shared photos from her birthday celebration with her family.

South queen Trisha Krishnan celebrated her birthday yesterday with her family. Taking to her Instagram stories, Trisha shared photos from the birthday celebration, in which she can be seen along with her grandmother and mother. She also showed ina video, the array of chocolate cakes presented to her by her family for her birthday. Yesterday, social media was filled with wishes from fans and celebrities, who wished the south star on social media for her birthday.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including ManiRatnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. In Ponniyin Selvan, She will be playing the female lead along with . Reports suggest that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kunthavai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan. Other than Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi among the others. Other thanPonniyin Selvan, she will be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. In Paramapadham Vilayattu, Trisha will be seen in a new avatar, and she will be seen playing the role of a doctor who gets kidnapped.

The film will also narrate how she overcomes her struggles while trying to escape from the kidnappers. She made the headlines recently after walking out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya citing creative differences. She is also playing the female lead role in a Mollywoof film Ram which has Mohanlal as the lead actor. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles.

