Trisha Krishnan prepares for her role in Ponniyin Selvan; Read details

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen as the Chola queen Kundhavai Nachiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, took to her Instagram account and posted a story, while revealing that she has been reading the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki, in order to prepare for her role in the magnum opus. The film, which went on floors in Thailand last month, is being shot at a brisk pace and many actors including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu and Arjun Chidambaram are in Thailand to shoot their portions in the schedule.

Meanwhile, the makers on January 1st shared the first poster of the film. In the poster, a sword, which has a lion face as an adornment, was seen in the foreground, while a comet can be seen in the background. Those who have read the Tamil novel, know very well that the comet travels from the story’s beginning to a major incident. The poster also shows two tigers facing each other, which clearly means that the sword belongs to either Aditya Karikalan or Arunmozhi. The film is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Tamil author Kalki. The film will narrate the rise of the Chola rulers.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan recently joined the sets of Mohanlal starrer Ram, in which she will be seen romancing Mohanlal on-screen. She will play the role of Dr. Vinitha who is Mohanlal's wife. Mohanlal, who is also playing a doctor in the film, will be seen in titular character. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

