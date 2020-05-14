Trisha Krishnan questioned by a fan if she has found the love of her life; Here's how she reacted

Trisha's love life had been the talk of the town. Recently, the actress shared her views on love life. Trisha's fans, who are super curious to know about her love life, asked if she has found the man of her life.

One of the most good looking and talented South Indian actresses Trisha Krishnan has always been in the news over her personal life. Trisha has established her place in the film industry but equally, her love life has grabbed a lot of attention. Be it her relationship with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati to her marriage being called off just three months after her engagement to businessman Varun Manian, Trisha's love life had been the talk of the town. Recently, the actress shared her views on love life. Trisha's fans, who are super curious to know about her love life, asked if she has found the man of her life.

Trisha decided to interact with her fans on Instagram. The stunner answered a few questions asked by her fans. One of many asked her, "have you found the love of your life? To this, she replied, "we haven't met as yet."

One of the fans also asked, "do you think true love exists?" To this Trisha replied, "Of course, truly, madly, deeply can't live without.Ya, kinda love exists...You got to make sure, you don't settle until it finds you though."

Check out Trisha Krishnan's replies to her fans on love life:

Meanwhile, Trisha's ex Rana Daggubati recently confirmed his relationship with designer Miheeka Bajaj. The couple is set to tie the knot later this year.

