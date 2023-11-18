Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan’s sexist remarks: ‘People like him bring a bad name to mankind'

Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan were last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film, Leo. Although the two of them did not share screen space, they portrayed prominent roles and garnered praise from fans and critics alike for their performances.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where, during an interview, Mansoor Ali Khan made some highly inappropriate comments about the Ghilli actress. In the latest update, Trisha has taken to her X (formerly Twitter) to react to the comments made by the Velaikkaran actor.

The actress wrote: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Check out Trisha's tweet below:

Trisha’s response comes from the statements the Bakasuran actor made in a recent interview, where he expressed his immoral fallacies of portraying a villain against the actress and his hopes of misbehaving with her on screen. His statements were highly sexist and demeaning and received backlash on social media as well.

More about Leo

Leo marked the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 film Master. The film featured an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more. The film was officially the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU for short, which already features the 2019 film Kaithi and the 2022 film Vikram.

The film was bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and the music for the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the film’s camera, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator, Philomin Raj, handled the editing department.

