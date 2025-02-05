Trisha Krishnan rejected an opportunity to work with SS Rajamouli on THIS film; find out why

Trisha Krishnan has slowly established her name as one of the most successful pan-Indian actresses over the years. She has worked with the A-listed actors and collaborated with some of the most successful filmmakers as well. However, did you know there was a time when she turned down an offer for a film directed by none other than SS Rajamouli?

You heard that right! Back in 2010, Rajamouli was on the lookout for a heroine for his film Maryada Ramanna. While most of the other cast members for the project were sorted out, it was the filmmaker who wished to have Trisha Krishnan as the female lead opposite the hero, Sunil.

However, the diva had turned down the offer, since Sunil was a leading comedy actor and Trisha somewhat felt that such a movie would end up having an alternate impact on her career.

So, as Trisha Krishnan dropped out of the project, she was replaced by actress Saloni Aswani. The movie turned out to be a great hit at the box office and in fact for Sunil, it became a game-changing point in his career.

Interestingly, ever since, Trisha and SS Rajamouli have not collaborated on a project together. With their respective career graphs that have been ever-soaring, fans of the actress do wish to see her become the next leading lady for the filmmaker in one of his extraordinary projects.

Fast forward to now; both of them are at the threshold to some of the most anticipated films. Speaking about the filmmaker, he is currently busy with the making of his globe-trotting adventure project SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

This project of his has been single-handedly touted as one of the most extravagant undertakings by the director, who has kept tight-lipped about divulging any detail whatsoever about the movie to the anticipating fans.

Trisha, on the other hand, has a number of films lined up, including Vidamuyaarchi with Ajith, Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi, and Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, among others, to work upon next.