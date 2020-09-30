Trisha Krishnan reminisces the day that changed her life as she shares a special throwback moment

Trisha is nostalgic as she goes down the memory lane when she won Miss Chennai title in 1999.

South beauty Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The stunner has come a long way in her career and has won hearts with her unconventional roles in the films over the years. At the young age of sixteen, Trisha won the Miss Madras title. She even participated in several beauty pageants contests and a few, the actress made it to finals. Well, Trisha is nostalgic as she goes down the memory lane when she participated in Miss Chennai contest in 1999. Sharing about it on Instagram, the stunner wrote, "30/09/1999..The day my life changed...#MissChennai1999."

The Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu actress had also participated in Miss India pageant wherein she won the 'Beautiful Smile' award. After entering the industry with a supporting role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi, she had her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Trisha later rose to fame with successful films like Saamy (2003) and Ghilli (2004) in Tamil cinema and Varsham (2004). In 2010, she made her Bollywood debut with 's Khatta Meetha.

On a personal front, Trisha got engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in 2015. However, she called off her wedding with him in a couple of months after Varun reportedly asked her to quit acting.



View this post on Instagram 30/09/1999 The day my life changed... #MissChennai1999 A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan) on Sep 29, 2020 at 10:58pm PDT

Meanwhile, other than Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha has Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu in her kitty. She is also playing the female lead role in a Mollywood film Ram, starring Mohanlal as the lead actor.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan takes a trip down the memory lane; Shares her unseen childhood PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×