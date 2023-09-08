Trisha Krishnan reunites with Ajith Kumar for Vidamuyarchi; Reports

Trisha Krishnan has been confirmed as the female lead in Ajith Kumar’s Vidamuyarchi, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. The two actors already rank among the most beloved onscreen couples in Tamil cinema. Ajith Kumar and Trisha have already acted together in several films prior to Vidamuyarchi. Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam are a few films in which the two stars excelled together as a screen pair.

Hopefully, Ajith Kumar and Trisha will be able to recreate the similar magic witnessed in their preceding collaborations in Vidamuyarchi as well.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan will reunite for Vidamuyarchi

Directed by Magizha Thirumeni, Vidamuyarchi is touted to be the perfect star vehicle for Ajith Kumar. Trisha Krishnan's inclusion in the film’s cast is unequivocally an exciting update. The actress is also a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The film will see her reunite with another co-star of hers after a long time. Similar to Ajith, Trisha has also acted in several films with Thalapathy Vijay. And one of the most intriguing aspects of Leo, as far as the fans are concerned, is this reunion of an iconic screen pair.

With her involvement in the most buzzworthy films with the biggest stars, it is crystal clear that the actress is still at the top of her game after all these years. Along with Trisha, Tamannaah Bhatia’s name had also come up as someone who the makers were in talks to cast in the film. But the role eventually went to Trisha Krishnan, as she has been finalized as the female lead in Vidamuyarchi.

About Vidamuyarchi

Anirudh Ravichander, who has curated blockbuster soundtracks for the biggest stars, including Ajith Kumar, will compose the music for Vidamuyarchi. The music director is literally at the top of his game, and he was part of two of the biggest films of 2023, Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Meanwhile, Nirav Shah has reportedly been roped in as the cinematographer for Vidamuyarchi. The film will be produced by Lyca Productions.

There were false rumors floating around that the production house had pulled back from the film. However, it was later proven that these reports hold zero weight, as confirmed by Lyca Production’s Subaskaran.

