Trisha Krishnan reveals about her marriage destination; Calls it the craziest idea from her bucket list

Trisha Krishnan is one of the busiest actresses in the South film industry and is doing great in her professional space. The popular actress is all set to make a comeback to Malayalam cinema and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in the stores. Meanwhile, South beauty had an interactive session with her fans on Instagram. One of the fans questioned her about the craziest thing she has in her bucket list and to this she replied, "Getting married in Las Vegas." This reply from the actress has left her fans question about her marriage plans.

Talking about her past relationship, the 96 actresses was dating Rana Daggubati and their relationship was the talk of the town. They had a quite on and off relationship years ago. However, things didn’t work out between the two and they parted ways in a few months of their relationship. In December 2015, Trisha had called off her engagement with a businessman, Varun Manian. Meanwhile, the actress is totally focused on her career.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan has joined the sets of Mohanlal starrer Ram. She will play the role of Dr. Vinitha Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

