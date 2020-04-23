Trisha Krishnan reveals whoever wants to date her has to fulfill THIS condition; Find Out

The Raangi actress mentions that if anyone who wants to date her should write a 500-word essay on how he will not be wasting her time whatsoever.

The south siren Trisha Krishnan reportedly shared a fun post on her Instagram story. The Raangi actress mentions that if anyone who wants to date her should write a 500-word essay on how he will not be wasting her time whatsoever. The stunning diva who featured in films like 96, Mohini, Yennai Arindhaal and Khatta Meetha opposite Bollywood star Akshay Khanna, she is no longer dating anyone. Hence whoever wants to date her should be ready to write that 500-word essay. Now, this seems to an interesting condition that the Ghilli actress has put forward as a necessary condition to get into a relationship.

On the work front, the actress is reportedly said to have a few good projects at hand. The actress was brought on board to star alongside south megastar, Chiranjeevi in the upcoming southern drama, Acharya. The actress later walked out of the Chiranjeevi starrer. The official reason for her dropping the film was not revealed. But the team of Acharya stated that Trisha went to sign a film with Mani Ratnam and hence she walked out of the Chiranjeevi starrer.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor recently revealed that he had no idea that the southern diva, Trisha Krishnan had any issues with the makers of the team. News reports came to light that the actress had creative differences with the makers of Acharya and hence left the film. But, the real reason is still not known. Recently, news reports stated that a crew member from Acharya was the reason why Trisha left the film.

