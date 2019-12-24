Trisha Krishnan says THIS about her yellow kurta going viral; Find Out

The Khatta Meetha actress who won everyone's heart with some terrific performances in the past has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her role as Jaanu in the film 96.

The stunning actress Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the glory of the super hit film 96. This film saw Trisha Krishnan opposite makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The south siren has received many awards for her brilliant performances. The story revolves around two main characters named Ram and Jaanu. The film sees the journey of these two characters through the film. The sultry diva, Trisha Krishnan has said about her character that she knew the role of Jaanu was very special. The Raangi actress further adds that she knew that the audience would connect with her character very easily as it was amongst the most relatable characters that she has witnessed.

The south actress Trisha Krishnan does not fail to mention that she did her look test for the film 96 wearing a simple looking yellow kurta, and was surprised when that picture went viral. The stunning diva did not believe initially that a simple outfit like a kurta could go viral on the internet. The beautiful actress adds that the fans and film audience got very impressed with her character Jaanu and the way she lived.

The fans were particularly impressed with the story the character of Jaanu had to tell, by being just a simple person that anyone could easily relate. The actress who featured in films like Varsham, Mohini and Kodi, said that after she played Jessie, the character of Jaanu was like magic and she knew it would strike a chord with the fans and audience members.

