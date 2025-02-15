Trisha Krishnan says she was ‘rescued’ after ‘desperate need of light’ as she welcomes a new member in her life

Trisha Krishnan has been at the forefront of success lately. The diva who has a long list of projects lined up to her name, grabbed attention with her performance in Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi. And now, she recently shared a special video on her social media, expressing how she’s been rescued with the arrival of a new member in her life.

For the unversed, Trisha has been a doting pet parent for quite some time now, and it was back in December 2024 when she mourned the demise of her dog Zorro. And now, the diva indulged in rejoicing after adopting yet another dog, whom she’s named Izzy.

Taking to her account on Instagram, the actress dropped a heart-warming video with the furry friend and expressed how the latter’s arrival has quite literally rescued her, at a time when she was in desperate need of light in her life.

Check out the post here:

She captioned the post as, “2.2.2025 The day I adopted Izzy and she in turn rescued me. Thank you @LogeshBala91 for giving her to me when I desperately needed some light in my life. My lil Godsend My forever Valentine.”

Well, it was just a few days back when Trisha Krishnan got caught by scammers who hacked her Twitter handle. Quick to notice, the Ghilli starlet issued a formal note on her Instagram handle, rectifying the situation and revealing that her Twitter account was hacked.

She wrote, “My Twitter is hacked, guys. Whatever is posted is not from me until rectified. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, Trisha’s exciting line up of films includes her pairing up with some of the leading stars of South cinema. After Vidaamuyarchi, she would again work with Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly.

Other movies include Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi, Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Suriya45 with Suriya and Ram with Mohanlal.