Trisha Krishnan to share screen space with Mohanlal in the upcoming film Ram?

South siren Trisha Krishnan will be playing the lead in the upcoming film Ram. This film will have Lucifer actor and south megastar Mohanlal essaying the lead role. The film is helmed by ace director Jeethu Joseph. The film Ram had recently held its puja ceremony and the Raangi actress was present at the puja. The sultry diva Trisha Krishnan will be doing her second Malayalam film after Hey Jude. Ram will mark the south siren's second film and the fans are very excited to see the film. The stunning diva Trisha Krishnan will be seen in an upcoming thriller called Raangi which means the one who cannot be tamed easily.

The film will see Trisha Krishnan as a tough girl who fights the evil forces with valour and grit. The actress is said to be essaying a challenging role in Raangi. The teaser of the film Raangi was released recently, and the fans were pleasantly surprised to see the gorgeous diva Trisha Krishnan do some high intensity action scenes and sequences. The south diva, Trisha Krishnan is believed to have learnt riding a heavy duty bike like Bullet for the action thriller Raangi. The film sees the lead actress Trisha Krishnan doing jaw dropping stunts with much ease.

The film is expected to be a thriller which promises to keep the fans and film audience on the edge of their seats. On the other hand, Mohanlal will be seen in an upcoming film called Big Brother. The first look of the film which features the south star Mohanlal is creating a buzz among the fans.

Check out the teaser of Raangi below:

