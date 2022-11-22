Trisha Krishnan shares a teaser photo as she wraps the shoot of her first Telugu web series Brinda
Trisha Krishnan has concluded the shoot of the first season of her web series, Brinda.
Trisha Krishnan is presently busy with her web series titled Brinda. Now the Ponniyin Selvan actress has wrapped up the shooting of the web show. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a behind-the-scene picture featuring her in front of a police car. Her post was captioned "And it’s a wrap...Thank you to each and everyone who worked by, with, and for #Brinda...Season 1 on its way….."
The Telugu crime thriller has been penned and directed by first-time director Surya Vangala. Bankrolled by Avinash Kolla and Ashish Kolla, Trisha Krishnan is most likely to be seen as a police officer in her next. Although the drama has been shot in Telugu, Brinda will be dubbed in Tamil and other languages as well.
The music for Brinda has been provided by composer Shaktikanth Karthick, while Dinesh K Babu has cranked the camera for the series. Additionally, the dialogues for the show have been written by Jay Krishna, and the screenplay has been penned by director Surya Vangala in collaboration with Padmavathi Malladi.
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Trisha Krishnan gave a memorable performance in the period action drama Ponniyin Selvan I. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus turned out to be one of the all-time highest-grossing films of Kollywood. A cinematic adaptation of the legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954 epic novel, the project saw an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal, along with Trisha Krishnan.
The makers have already announced the second installment of the series. Titled Ponniyin Selvan 2, if everything goes as per plan, the Mani Ratnam directorial will get a theatrical release on April 28 in 2023. Trisha Krishnan will be seen reprising her role as Chola Princess Kundavai in the sequel.
