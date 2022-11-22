Trisha Krishnan shares a teaser photo as she wraps the shoot of her first Telugu web series Brinda

Trisha Krishnan is presently busy with her web series titled Brinda. Now the Ponniyin Selvan actress has wrapped up the shooting of the web show. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a behind-the-scene picture featuring her in front of a police car. Her post was captioned "And it’s a wrap...Thank you to each and everyone who worked by, with, and for #Brinda...Season 1 on its way….."

The Telugu crime thriller has been penned and directed by first-time director Surya Vangala. Bankrolled by Avinash Kolla and Ashish Kolla, Trisha Krishnan is most likely to be seen as a police officer in her next. Although the drama has been shot in Telugu, Brinda will be dubbed in Tamil and other languages as well.