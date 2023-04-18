Trisha Krishnan shares an update about Leo, reveals Thalapathy Vijay's special wish

Trisha Krishnan, who is currently promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2 ahead of release, spoke about the upcoming film Leo with Thalapathy Vijay. She revealed an update about the film and said Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj also sent best wishes for PS 2. The actress also revealed that she has been shooting for the film.

As fans kept shouting her name at the top of their voices, addressed them and shared a special update about Leo. "Are you asking about Leo? I know you are going to ask me this wherever I go. So, here is all that I can reveal. I am coming from the shoot Leo. Your Thalapathy (Vijay) and Lokesh Kanagaraj bro are both well. And they wished the Ponniyin Selvan team a lot of love. The rest, we will talk during the Leo promotions."

While promoting PS 2 in Coimbatore, she revealed she is back here after a long hiatus and said, "It's been a while. I have always loved three things about Coimbatore. Firstly, the Kongu Tamizh which I find is very cute. I love the amazing food here and today, Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) who knows the city well took the honours of feeding us lunch, an amazing spread. Lastly, I like the vibe here. It's always very calm, and in a good way."





Ponniyin Selvan 2

Trisha, who plays the role of Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi in Ponniyin Selvan, the Chozha princess, who is the sister of Aditya Karikalan and Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1974-released novel of the same name, features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to hit the cinema halls on April 28.

Leo

The project, which marks both Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's 67th outings in Tamil cinema, is touted to be an out-and-out gangster thriller. Leo belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and will have connections with director Lokesh's earlier outings Kaithi and Vikram. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others essay the supporting roles in the film,

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan's corset Anarkali suit worth Rs 1 Lakh gives this ethnic ensemble a modern touch