  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Trisha Krishnan shares a flawless selfie after a long social media detox; Check it out

Trisha Krishnan has finally made a comeback on social media. The stunning diva has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle.
1376 reads Mumbai
Trisha Krishnan shares a flawless selfie after a long social media detox; Check it outTrisha Krishnan shares a flawless selfie after a long social media detox; Check it out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan does not need any introduction. The actress has been ruling millions of hearts with her stellar performances in movies for almost two decades and continues doing so even now. The stunning diva has a massive fan following on social media too and she keeps on updating them with whatever is happening in her daily life. However, many of her followers were shocked when she suddenly announced a social media detox a couple of weeks back.

However, the good piece of news is that Trisha has finally made a comeback on social media and how! The Garjanai actress has shared a flawless selfie on her Instagram handle while being clad in a black outfit in which she looks absolutely stunning. She opts for a complete neutral makeup look and flaunts her flawless skin as can be seen in the picture. The diva also mentions one of her favorite movies in the caption that reads, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind.”

Check out Trisha Krishnan’s latest picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! #mood And yours ?

A post shared by Trish (trishakrishnan) on

On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie titled Paramapadham Vilayattu that happens to be a political thriller. Apart from that, Trisha will also be seen in Garjanai helmed by Sundar Balu which is inspired by the Bollywood movie NH 10 featuring Anushka Sharma. Not only that but the Southern beauty is also a part of the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan that has been backed by noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement