Trisha Krishnan shares a flawless selfie after a long social media detox; Check it out

Trisha Krishnan has finally made a comeback on social media. The stunning diva has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle.

Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan does not need any introduction. The actress has been ruling millions of hearts with her stellar performances in movies for almost two decades and continues doing so even now. The stunning diva has a massive fan following on social media too and she keeps on updating them with whatever is happening in her daily life. However, many of her followers were shocked when she suddenly announced a social media detox a couple of weeks back.

However, the good piece of news is that Trisha has finally made a comeback on social media and how! The Garjanai actress has shared a flawless selfie on her Instagram handle while being clad in a black outfit in which she looks absolutely stunning. She opts for a complete neutral makeup look and flaunts her flawless skin as can be seen in the picture. The diva also mentions one of her favorite movies in the caption that reads, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind.”

Check out Trisha Krishnan’s latest picture below:

On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie titled Paramapadham Vilayattu that happens to be a political thriller. Apart from that, Trisha will also be seen in Garjanai helmed by Sundar Balu which is inspired by the Bollywood movie NH 10 featuring . Not only that but the Southern beauty is also a part of the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan that has been backed by noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

ALSO READ Trisha Krishnan takes a break from social media; Reveals the reason behind it

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×