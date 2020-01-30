Trisha Krishnan shares picture with Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph from the sets of Ram; Check it out

Actor Trisha took to her Twitter space and shared a picture, in which she can be seen with Mohan and Jeethu Joseph from the sets of Ram.

South star Trisha Krishnan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, took to her Twitter space and shared a picture in which she can be seen sharing a light moment with the movie director Jeethu Joseph and the lead actor, Mohanlal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just chillin amidst one of India’s finest filmmakers and the legendary superstar himself Blessed to be working with the best!” In the film, she will be seen as Dr. Vinitha who is Mohanlal's wife. Mohanlal, who is also playing a doctor in the film, will be seen in titular character. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles.

Recently, Prachi Tehlan took to her Instagram space and stated that she was recommended by Mohanlal to play a key role in the film. Prachi made her Mollywood debut with Mammootty starrer period drama 'Mamangam'. Sharing a picture with Mohanlal, Prachi stated that she has not yet decided on the offer yet.

Meanwhile, Trisha has also been roped in to play the Chola queen Kunthavai Nachiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Based on Tamil Novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki, the film has an ensemble of star cast including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram. Trisha recently took to Instagram and shared a story, while revealing that she has been preparing for her role in the film by reading the books.

