Trisha Krishnan shares UNSEEN PHOTO with Kamal Haasan from sets of Thug Life; says, ‘Be around people that…’

Trisha Krishnan is a name that needs no introduction. The actress is currently working on her upcoming film with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life, which features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. In the latest update, Trisha took to her official Instagram to share a selfie with the legendary actor following their shoot together.

The selfie, clicked by Kamal Haasan’s personal stylist, Amritha Ram, features the two actors along with the stylist. While the Vikram actor was seen sporting a casual look with a printed shirt and a cap, Trisha Krishnan was seen in a more formal, olive green outfit. The actress shared the picture with the caption:

“Be around people that are good for your soul, who always have your back and who constantly inspire you #eveningslikethese”

Check out the story below:

What we know about Thug Life so far

Thug Life, as mentioned earlier, is helmed by Mani Ratnam and features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film marks only the second collaboration between the actor and the director, after the 1987 film Nayakan, which was a blockbuster hit. Thug Life is also Mani Ratnam's fourth collaboration with Trisha, after Ayutham Ezhuthu and the Ponniyin Selvan films.

Additionally, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more. Quite recently, the makers of the film had unveiled a small character teaser through which they announced that Silambarasan TR has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film as well.

Thug Life has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, in collaboration with Madras Talkies. The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, while Ravi K Chandran and A Sreekar Prasad take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively.

Trisha Krishnan on the workfront

Trisha Krishnan has a myriad of films lined up before her. Apart from Thug Life, the actress is also a part of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambhara, helmed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film, touted to be a fantasy adventure flick, is slated for release during Sankranti 2025.

The actress is also set to reunite with Ajith Kumar in the upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. In fact, she has also shot for some of her portions in Turkey. Furthermore, the actress also has two Malayalam films coming up, with the Tovino Thomas starrer Identity and the Mohanlal starrer Ram.

