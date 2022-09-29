Trisha Krishnan shares UNSEEN PIC with Mani Ratnam from Ponniyin Selvan shoot, says 'Thank you Sir'

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated historical drama helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is finally hitting the theatres tomorrow. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1974-released novel of the same name, features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. As you may know, Mani Ratnam waited for over three decades to make Ponniyin Selvan, which he calls his ‘dream project.’ Ahead of the release, Trisha Krishnan took to her official Instagram handle and thanked her director.

Trisha, who plays the role of Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi in Ponniyin Selvan, posted a BTS picture with Mani Ratnam and thanked him for the opportunity. “Kundavai and her maker. Thank you Mani sir for it all. See you in the theatres. 30.9.2022,” reads the gorgeous actress’s post. In the first picture, Trisha Krishnan and director Mani Ratnam are seen posing for a picture at the location. She is seen in a maroon outfit and Kundavai’s signature high bun in the picture. The actress also shared another picture of her character Kundavai, in a white silk outfit.