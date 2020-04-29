Trisha Krishnan shares a wedding still with Irrfan Khan from Sainikudu; AR Rahman mourns actor’s demise

Taking to their social media spaces, South star Trisha Krishnan and music composer AR Rahman paid tribute to Bollywood star Irrfan Khan.

Following the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, music composer AR Rahman and south star Trisha Krishnan took to their social media space paid tribute to the actor. Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram space and shared a post, in which she stated, “Woke up to more tragedy and shock today. RIP Irrfan Khan. I feel happy to have shared screen space with you. Your body of work, talent and dignity never failed to amaze me. Love and strength to your family.”

She also shared a snap from the 2016 movie Sainikudu, in which she had shared screen space with Irrfan Khan. Ar Rahman, on the other hand, stated that Irrfan was one of the great ambassadors of Indian cinema. He took to his Twitter space to pay his tribute. He wrote on the micro blogging website, “#irfankhanactor ...One of the greatest ambassadors of Indian cinema has left us. Gone too soon.. #RamadanDay5 #memories #oscar2009 #innalillahiwainnailaihirajioon.”

Read more: Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mahesh Babu offers condolences; Says 'A brilliant actor gone too soon'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who is internationally known for his roles in the movies Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, passed away today at the age of 53. Irrfan Khan was known for his versatile roles and unbelievable performances. Many celebrities, while paying their tributes, wrote that he was one of India's most talented actors. In 2018, the actor opened up that he had an endocrine tumour, which is a rare illness. Later, he was treated for his illness in a London hospital. He passed away in Mumbai while receiving treatment for a colon infection.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×