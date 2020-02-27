Trisha Krishnan starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu's release date postponed again; DEETS inside

The makers of Paramapadham Vilayattu starring Trisha Krishnan as the female lead have recently announced that the movie's release date has been postponed again. Read further for more details.

Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and continues to entertain the audiences even now. The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actress is not only known for displaying brilliant acting prowess in movies but also for her utter beauty. Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her 60th movie titled Paramapadham Vilayattu. The political thriller has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. Now, as per reports, its release date has been postponed again.

The movie was supposed to be released tomorrow and bookings for the same had also been going on in many theatres. However, in a surprising turn of events, the makers have now announced that the release date of Paramapadham Vilayattu has been postponed again thereby leaving fans disappointed. They have not cited any reason for the sudden decision which has further left everyone baffled. This is not the first time that the movie’s release date has been postponed.

Check out the announcement made by the makers below:

We are Sorry, Due to Some Circumstances the movie #ParamapadhamVilayattu has been postponed worldwide Stay Tuned to dmycreations for more updates pic.twitter.com/2L87yCEnLw — dmycreation (dmycreations) February 27, 2020

Paramapadham Vilayattu features Trisha as the female lead who plays a doctor assigned to treat a powerful politician fighting for his life. The movie is inspired by true-life events because of which it has been already mired in a lot of controversies. Apart from Trisha, it also features Nandha Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy and A.L. Azhagappan in the lead roles. The female-centric drama has been produced under the banner of 24HRS Productions and is directed by K. Thirugnanam. Further reports are awaited regarding the movie’s new release date.

