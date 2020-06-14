  1. Home
Trisha Krishnan takes a break from social media; Reveals the reason behind it

Trisha Krishnan also expressed gratitude to her followers and sent lots of love until she returns to social media. Read to know more.
Trisha Krishnan takes a break from social media; Reveals the reason behind it
South beauty Trisha Krishnan has taken a bit of a break from the digital world amid lockdown. The stunner recently took to Twitter and shared about the same with her fans. Trisha also revealed that she is going off from social media on a happy note. Trisha also expressed gratitude to her followers and sent lots of love until she returns to social media. She tweeted, On a happy but “my mind needs oblivion at the moment” note,a digital detox it is.....Stay home!Stay safe!This too shall pass...Love you all and see you soon." 

Well, looks like Trisha Krishnan might have distanced herself from social media to keep things positive amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of celebrities went on a digital detox recently. Samantha Akkineni and Priya Prakash Varrier also stayed away from Instagram and Twitter for a few days. Check out Trisha's tweet below. 

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan DELETED her cryptic message on social media about former beau Rana Daggubati? 

On the professional front, Trisha has quite a few big films in the kitty. She will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Raangi, Sugar and Ram. Recently, acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon released a short film titled, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn featuring Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa pair Trisha and Simbu. The short film received a lot of love and positive reviews on social media.  

Credits :Twitter

