Trisha Krishnan takes up Green India Challenge and requests her fans to do the same; See photos

Trisha Krishnan took to her Twitter space and shared photos of herself planting saplings and encouraged her fans to do the same.

South queen Trisha Krishnan took to her Twitter space on Saturday and shared photos of herself. In the photos, she can be seen planting saplings. Sharing the photos, Trisha stated that she took up the Green India Challenge and asked her followers to do the same to help the environment. She wrote on Twitter, “I accepted the #GreenIndiaChallenge and planted two saplings today. I request you all to do your bit and help towards a greener India”.

Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, she will be playing the female lead along with . Reports suggest that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kundavai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan. Other than Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi among the others.

See her post here:

I accepted the #GreenIndiaChallenge and planted two saplings today.

I request you all to do your bit and help towards a greener India pic.twitter.com/poz7r3kRRV — Trish (@trishtrashers) October 3, 2020

Other than Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha has Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu in her kitty. She is also playing the female lead role in a Mollywood film Ram which has Mohanlal as the lead actor. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the makers are expected to restart the film’s shooting after Drishyam 2 is wrapped up.

