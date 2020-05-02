Trisha Krishnan takes online 'filming lessons' from Gautham Menon and can't wait to show it to her fans; Watch

Trisha Krishnan, who will be next seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu and Raangi, has been taking filming lessons from Gautham Vasudev Menon online.

South queen Trisha Krishnan and ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon have collaborated for a couple of movies Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya and Yennai Arindhal, both of which are megahit. Now, the duo is connecting virtually as the director gives Trisha some filming lessons. Sharing a video of GVM giving her filming lessons, Trisha wrote on Twitter, “What a fun morning Can’t wait to show you guys what we filmed Thank you @menongautham”.

While in the video we can see them both having a light conversation, Trisha has also revealed that soon she will share the video of what they both filmed. On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will be playing the female lead along with in the historical flick. Reports suggest that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kundhaivai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan.

Other than Ponniyin Selvan, she will be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. She made the headlines recently after walking out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya citing creative differences. On the other hand, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s most awaited film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta starring Dhanush in the lead role was released recently. While interacting with his fans on social media, he revealed that he has been holding talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to cop drama Vetayaadu Vilayaadu.

What a fun morning Can’t wait to show you guys what we filmed

Thank you @menongautham pic.twitter.com/yt42CeI4nS — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 1, 2020

Credits :Twitter

