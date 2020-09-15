Trisha Krishnan takes a trip down the memory lane; Shares her unseen childhood PHOTO

Taking to her Twitter space, South star Trisha Krishnan, who will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan, got nostalgic and shared her unseen childhood photo.

South star Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in South. With her posts on social media, she has always made sure that she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. In her recent post, she has shared a photo on her Twitter space, and it will be the most adorable one that you will see online today. Sharing the unseen childhood photo of hers, Trisha took a trip down the memory lane and we cannot help but notice how her features have not changed even a bit.

Sharing the photo, Trisha wrote, “Angel face, devil thoughts”. On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, she will be playing the female lead along with . Reports suggest that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kunthavai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan. Other than Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi among the others.

Other than Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha has Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu in her kitty. She is also playing the female lead role in a Mollywood film Ram which has Mohanlal as the lead actor. Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the makers are expected to restart the film’s shooting after Drishyam 2 is wrapped up.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×