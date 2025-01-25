Trisha Krishnan to follow Thalapathy Vijay and enter politics? Actress' mother Uma Krishnan makes statement

Trisha Krishnan is surely one of the leading actresses in South cinema who has built an illustrious fan base over the years. In a recent string of rumors, it was suggested that following Thalapathy Vijay’s entry into politics, the actress would also be venturing into the same.

Now, the actress’ mother Uma Krishnan has clarified the same and refuted the speculations. Speaking to Manorama News, the actress’ mother has responded, “Trisha is not entering politics. She will continue in cinema. All other reports are baseless.”

The rumors had started earlier on when it was being spread that Trisha might be following in the same footsteps as Thalapathy Vijay. The latter has already decided to venture into politics earlier in 2024, announcing his own party.

Keeping this in respect, many reports suggested that the actress might also follow the superstar and venture into the field. However, the rumors have been clarified by the actress’ mother herself, putting an end to it.

The rumors of the same had spread like wildfire owing to the actors being spotted together on various instances. The Leo duo had been spotted on multiple occasions together which paved the way for alleged dating rumors amongst them. This was fuelled more when both of them traveled together to actress Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa. However, an official confirmation about any such claims has not been made and are mere speculations for now.

Moving forward, Trisha Krishnan is soon set to appear in the lead role for the movie Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar. The action thriller flick directed by Magizh Thirumeni focuses on the tale of a husband who must venture deep into the world of crime and fight his way through to rescue his wife after she was kidnapped.

The much-awaited movie is slated to release on February 6, 2025, after being postponed from Pongal release this year. Aside from the leading actors, the film also has actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is set to drop an update on his alleged final movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 on January 26, 2025.

