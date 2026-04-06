Trisha Krishnan to quit cinema amid link-up rumors with Thalapathy Vijay? Here's what we know

Trisha Krishnan has been making quite a buzz on social media after rumors about her link-up with Vijay surfaced online. Now, it seems the actress might soon quit cinema as well, similar to the superstar.

Trisha Krishnan to quit cinema amid rumors about link-up with Thalapathy Vijay?

According to actor-journalist Chithra Lakshmanan of Touring Talkies, Trisha Krishnan may be quitting cinema soon. Reportedly, several producers have informed him that the actress is planning to stop acting. While the exact reason remains unknown, speculation suggests that Trisha has not signed any new projects as of now.

However, this is only a report for now, and the actress has not made any official statement regarding the same.

Recently, the actress created a buzz after sharing a cryptic post about love on social media. Trisha posted a picture that read, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love,” and captioned it, “Fact.”

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay have been in the headlines recently due to link-up rumors. According to reports, the duo have been living together for some time, which gained attention amid claims that the superstar’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had allegedly filed for divorce.

Later, both actors arrived together at a wedding in coordinated outfits and left together, further fueling speculation. Moreover, the actress was approached by the media with questions about the same, but she declined to comment.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan is next set to appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film follows the story of a deity who possesses a lawyer to fight against the injustice faced by oppressed people in society.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam, Indrans, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Swasika, and others in key roles. Initially expected to release during Diwali 2025, the movie faced multiple postponement rumors and is now finally set to hit theatres on May 14, 2026.

Looking ahead, Trisha is also part of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara and has also shot for Mohanlal’s incomplete project Ram.

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