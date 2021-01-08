Trisha Krishnan ups her fashion game with over sized cardigan as she gets papped at Hyderabad airport; PHOTOS

Trisha Krishnan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport at a time when rumours about Ponniyin Selvan's shooting are making at rounds.

At a time when rumour mills are buzzing with the news of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, South queen Trisha Krishnan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, where the shooting of the film is reportedly happening. As she arrived at the airport in style, she was papped by the shutterbugs. She flashed her cute smile and posed for some photos before getting inside the car. In the photos, she was seen in an over Khaki sized cardigan and wore black outfit underneath.

Last week, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with her family and it was when the rumours about Ponniyin Selvan’s shooting started surfaced. According to media reports, the shooting has started on January 6 and he makers will release a special poster on Pongal while announcing official updates regarding the shooting schedule.

See the photos here:

For her role in the film, Trisha Krishnan went for horse riding classes and got certified for the same. Hearsay has that Trisha will be seen playing the role of Kundhavai Nachiyar, who is the lead role in epic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, based on which the film is being made. Other than Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram in the lead roles. Senior actors Vijayakumar, Sarathkumar, Riyaz Khan, Jayaram will be seen playing some crucial roles in the highly anticipated magnum opus of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

